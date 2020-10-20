1,855 Shares in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Bought by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 1,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Whirlpool by 44.6% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 33.5% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI lifted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 1.9% in the second quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI now owns 4,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 10.7% in the second quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 44.5% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 98.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WHR stock opened at $198.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $182.92 and a 200-day moving average of $144.95. The company has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Whirlpool Co. has a one year low of $64.00 and a one year high of $206.11.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $1.15. Whirlpool had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. This is an increase from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.00%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Longbow Research raised their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $158.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Whirlpool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.13.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.

