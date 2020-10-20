DAVENPORT & Co LLC Acquires 4,300 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BSCN. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Tatro Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Whitener Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $206,000.

NYSEARCA BSCN opened at $21.83 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $16.71 and a one year high of $22.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.67.

