DAVENPORT & Co LLC Acquires 4,300 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

Posted by on Oct 20th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BSCN. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Tatro Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Whitener Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $206,000.

NYSEARCA BSCN opened at $21.83 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $16.71 and a one year high of $22.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.67.

Read More: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading 

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Nuveen Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Core Laboratories
Nuveen Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Core Laboratories
Nuveen Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc
Nuveen Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc
Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 11,001 Shares of Riverview Bancorp, Inc.
Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 11,001 Shares of Riverview Bancorp, Inc.
Glenn Schiffman Sells 25,918 Shares of Match Group, Inc. Stock
Glenn Schiffman Sells 25,918 Shares of Match Group, Inc. Stock
Laura Alber Sells 35,000 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. Stock
Laura Alber Sells 35,000 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. Stock
Fs Development Holdings, Llc Purchases 441,500 Shares of FS Development Corp. Stock
Fs Development Holdings, Llc Purchases 441,500 Shares of FS Development Corp. Stock


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report