12,447 Shares in Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) Acquired by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 12,447 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in Williams Companies by 5.1% during the second quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 10,259 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in Williams Companies by 3.7% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 14,732 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Williams Companies by 22.7% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,019 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Williams Companies by 1.2% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 52,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $993,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Advisors UK Ltd increased its position in Williams Companies by 0.3% during the second quarter. Tortoise Advisors UK Ltd now owns 282,384 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,371,000 after buying an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. 83.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE WMB opened at $19.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.41 billion, a PE ratio of 175.38, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.96. Williams Companies Inc has a twelve month low of $8.41 and a twelve month high of $24.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.44.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 7.77%. Williams Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Williams Companies Inc will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 10th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 161.62%.

WMB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Williams Companies from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Williams Companies from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Williams Companies from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Williams Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $21.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.27.

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

