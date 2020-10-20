Diversified Trust Co Makes New $245,000 Investment in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,802 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZBH. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 90.5% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,083,680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $708,140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,890,589 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 456.7% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 737,356 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $88,011,000 after buying an additional 604,910 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 105.2% in the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 986,189 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $123,269,000 after buying an additional 505,706 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 280.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 552,559 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $65,952,000 after buying an additional 407,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the second quarter valued at about $41,473,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ZBH opened at $142.00 on Tuesday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.37 and a 1-year high of $161.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $29.40 billion, a PE ratio of 887.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.26.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.77. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $922.16 million. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 10.07%. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 12.20%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ZBH shares. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Argus upped their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Raymond James upped their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $99.00 target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Zimmer Biomet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.96.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

