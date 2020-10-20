Diversified Trust Co Acquires New Stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,069 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in Fortinet by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,818,857 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $588,694,000 after buying an additional 24,632 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Fortinet by 107.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,402,269 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $467,029,000 after buying an additional 1,764,222 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Fortinet by 50.4% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,185,028 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $162,669,000 after buying an additional 397,028 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Fortinet by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,097,445 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $150,645,000 after buying an additional 41,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Fortinet by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 824,678 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $113,204,000 after buying an additional 108,017 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortinet alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $129.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortinet has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.62.

FTNT opened at $128.82 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $120.92 and its 200 day moving average is $126.97. Fortinet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.20 and a fifty-two week high of $151.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.68, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.89.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.17. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 40.58%. The business had revenue of $615.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP John Whittle sold 2,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.24, for a total transaction of $297,906.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,715 shares in the company, valued at $435,546.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 30,000 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.57, for a total transaction of $3,947,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,130,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $806,575,807.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,351 shares of company stock valued at $6,979,883 in the last 90 days. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fortinet Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network (WAN) acceleration.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.