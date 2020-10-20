Diversified Trust Co Decreases Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Diversified Trust Co decreased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VYM. City Holding Co. bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 250.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Cordasco Financial Network increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lucia Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 208.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter.

VYM stock opened at $82.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.09. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.07 and a fifty-two week high of $94.86.

Read More: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.