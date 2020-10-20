Diversified Trust Co Invests $241,000 in D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI)

Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,186 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its stake in shares of D. R. Horton by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 4,479 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of D. R. Horton by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 913 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. 1776 Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of D. R. Horton by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 1,932 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of D. R. Horton by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 46,006 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,551,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in shares of D. R. Horton by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 27,558 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. 82.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get D. R. Horton alerts:

NYSE DHI opened at $75.79 on Tuesday. D. R. Horton Inc has a 52 week low of $25.51 and a 52 week high of $81.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 6.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.90. The firm has a market cap of $27.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.66.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.42. D. R. Horton had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 10.82%. The business had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that D. R. Horton Inc will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research increased their target price on D. R. Horton from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays increased their target price on D. R. Horton from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on D. R. Horton from $73.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Seaport Global Securities increased their target price on D. R. Horton from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on D. R. Horton from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. D. R. Horton presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.78.

In related news, COO Michael J. Murray sold 54,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.38, for a total transaction of $3,937,472.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 139,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,128,784.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.45, for a total value of $342,960.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $558,667.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About D. R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

Further Reading: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for D. R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D. R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.