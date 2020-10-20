Diversified Trust Co Invests $241,000 in Tactile Systems Technology Inc (NASDAQ:TCMD)

Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology Inc (NASDAQ:TCMD) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 113.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 806,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,416,000 after purchasing an additional 428,087 shares during the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tactile Systems Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,185,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 448.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 103,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,278,000 after purchasing an additional 84,420 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 6.2% during the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,372,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,114,000 after acquiring an additional 80,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 45.8% during the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 207,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,576,000 after acquiring an additional 65,000 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TCMD. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.20.

Shares of TCMD opened at $36.14 on Tuesday. Tactile Systems Technology Inc has a 12 month low of $29.47 and a 12 month high of $71.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.42 and its 200-day moving average is $41.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $701.59 million, a PE ratio of -80.31 and a beta of 1.74.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.04. Tactile Systems Technology had a negative net margin of 4.55% and a positive return on equity of 1.39%. The company had revenue of $35.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.52 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tactile Systems Technology Inc will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

About Tactile Systems Technology

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch system, an at-home solution for lymphedema patients; and ACTitouch system, a home-based solution for chronic venous insufficiency patients.

