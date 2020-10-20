718 Shares in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Purchased by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 718 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in Pool by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,973,088 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $536,428,000 after acquiring an additional 152,826 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Pool by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,008 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter. AXA grew its position in Pool by 402.3% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 18,584 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,657,000 after acquiring an additional 14,884 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Pool in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,355,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Pool by 15.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 89,383 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $24,301,000 after buying an additional 11,700 shares in the last quarter. 94.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

POOL stock opened at $353.55 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $321.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $275.88. The stock has a market cap of $14.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.44 and a beta of 0.87. Pool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $160.35 and a fifty-two week high of $363.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 69.72% and a net margin of 8.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 7.25 EPS for the current year.

In other Pool news, CAO Hart Melanie Housey sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.02, for a total value of $702,045.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,586 shares in the company, valued at $4,239,103.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.27, for a total value of $1,088,864.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,621,436.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,793 shares of company stock valued at $18,396,927. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on POOL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $326.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 25th. BidaskClub raised Pool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Sidoti boosted their price objective on Pool from $307.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $278.00.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also provides irrigation and landscape products. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Covington, LA.

