768 Shares in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Acquired by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 768 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $191,000. BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 6.2% in the third quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,889 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,687,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,493,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $16,507,000. Institutional investors own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TDY opened at $334.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.69 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $318.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $321.80. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12-month low of $195.34 and a 12-month high of $398.99.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.49. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 12.59%. The firm had revenue of $743.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $743.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.80 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 9.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TDY shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $310.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $331.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $368.33.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

