Diversified Trust Co Invests $229,000 in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,272 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of A. LGT Capital Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 829,680 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $83,748,000 after acquiring an additional 26,210 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA bought a new position in Agilent Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,069,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,654 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. AXA grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 191,341 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,704,000 after acquiring an additional 3,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Agilent Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,058,000.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 6,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.17, for a total value of $607,770.47. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 48,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,744,948.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Dominique Grau sold 6,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $648,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 104,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,415,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,392 shares of company stock worth $8,219,555 in the last three months.

A opened at $105.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.52 billion, a PE ratio of 47.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.04. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.13 and a 12-month high of $107.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $100.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The medical research company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 20.57%. The business’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.15%.

A has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $87.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. BofA Securities increased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Agilent Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.95.

Agilent Technologies Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

Featured Article: Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding A? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A).

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.