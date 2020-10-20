Diversified Trust Co Purchases New Shares in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,184 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UHS. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Universal Health Services by 150.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,207,328 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $375,966,000 after acquiring an additional 2,527,178 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in Universal Health Services by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 967,422 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $103,534,000 after acquiring an additional 189,668 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Universal Health Services by 770.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 187,209 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $18,549,000 after acquiring an additional 165,702 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Universal Health Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $11,302,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Universal Health Services by 153.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 193,781 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $18,000,000 after acquiring an additional 117,449 shares during the period. 83.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UHS. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine lowered Universal Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $138.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Universal Health Services from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Universal Health Services from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.75.

NYSE UHS opened at $110.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.09. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.20 and a 52 week high of $148.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The health services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $2.20. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 14.75%. Universal Health Services’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. Research analysts expect that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 9.41 EPS for the current year.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

