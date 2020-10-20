Diversified Trust Co Purchases New Holdings in Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG)

Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Simon Property Group in the third quarter worth about $4,930,000. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Simon Property Group by 0.6% in the third quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC now owns 76,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,956,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Simon Property Group by 132.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 4,425 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Simon Property Group in the third quarter worth about $373,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Simon Property Group by 2.3% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 41,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,657,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. 84.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SPG opened at $63.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.89, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.91. Simon Property Group Inc has a 1-year low of $42.25 and a 1-year high of $158.40. The company has a market capitalization of $20.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.22.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.15). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 32.88% and a return on equity of 65.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. Simon Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group Inc will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.19%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SPG. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Truist reduced their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $89.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, October 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Simon Property Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.29.

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

