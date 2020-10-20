Diversified Trust Co Acquires New Stake in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL)

Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ROLL. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in RBC Bearings in the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in RBC Bearings by 14,285.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in RBC Bearings in the 2nd quarter worth about $161,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in RBC Bearings in the 2nd quarter worth about $213,000. 96.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ROLL shares. Alembic Global Advisors raised RBC Bearings from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised RBC Bearings from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. SunTrust Banks restated a “sell” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of RBC Bearings in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RBC Bearings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of RBC Bearings in a report on Friday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROLL opened at $124.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.22 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 6.37. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a one year low of $77.63 and a one year high of $185.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.62.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 16.86%. The firm had revenue of $156.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. RBC Bearings’s quarterly revenue was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Richard J. Edwards sold 10,000 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.46, for a total value of $1,414,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 6,262 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.07, for a total value of $908,428.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,262 shares of company stock valued at $5,211,628. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

