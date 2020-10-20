Diversified Trust Co Acquires New Position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,608 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VMW. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VMware in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in VMware by 6,773.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,543 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 2,506 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group increased its holdings in VMware by 85.2% in the 2nd quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 300 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its holdings in VMware by 931.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 423 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in VMware by 6,700.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 476 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. 18.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 1,348 shares of VMware stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.30, for a total transaction of $191,820.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Zane Rowe sold 14,450 shares of VMware stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.95, for a total value of $2,051,177.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 121,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,179,782.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,037 shares of company stock worth $4,708,857 in the last 90 days. 28.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of VMW stock opened at $149.92 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $144.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.36, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.67. VMware, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.00 and a fifty-two week high of $173.37.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 27.92% and a net margin of 15.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on VMW shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of VMware from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 28th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of VMware in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Cross Research upgraded shares of VMware from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of VMware in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $169.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of VMware from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $166.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.68.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

