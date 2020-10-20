Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $161.25 Million

Brokerages expect Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) to report $161.25 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ormat Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $157.00 million to $165.30 million. Ormat Technologies posted sales of $170.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Ormat Technologies will report full-year sales of $713.12 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $709.80 million to $716.70 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $757.53 million, with estimates ranging from $724.10 million to $779.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Ormat Technologies.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $174.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.63 million. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 5.06%. The company’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share.

ORA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Ormat Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ormat Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Ormat Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ormat Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.50.

ORA opened at $73.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.69, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.54. Ormat Technologies has a 1-year low of $53.44 and a 1-year high of $87.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

In other news, EVP Ofer Benyosef bought 511 shares of Ormat Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $58.00 per share, with a total value of $29,638.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,638. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Zvi Krieger bought 3,000 shares of Ormat Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.77 per share, for a total transaction of $167,310.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 23,511 shares of company stock worth $1,417,548. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ormat Technologies in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Ormat Technologies by 162.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,826 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Ormat Technologies by 64.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,213 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Ormat Technologies by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,003 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Stevard LLC purchased a new position in Ormat Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $218,000. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ormat Technologies

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guatemala, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage and Management Services.

