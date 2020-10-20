Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) Shares Acquired by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 49.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,483 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,088 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Brave Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sirius XM in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Sirius XM by 1,017.5% in the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 10,175 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Sirius XM by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,029 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Sirius XM in the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. 16.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SIRI shares. Benchmark raised shares of Sirius XM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Sirius XM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $6.25 to $7.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.02.

NASDAQ SIRI opened at $5.73 on Tuesday. Sirius XM Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $4.11 and a 52 week high of $7.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.67. The firm has a market cap of $24.87 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.14.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 12.98% and a negative return on equity of 141.29%. Sirius XM’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sirius XM Holdings Inc will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a $0.0146 dividend. This is a positive change from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

Sirius XM announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 7.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Sirius XM Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services in the United States. The company broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres ranging from rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from principal leagues and colleges; multitude of talk and entertainment channels for various audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

