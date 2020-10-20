2,154 Shares in Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) Bought by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 4,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,996,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PKG shares. Argus lifted their price target on Packaging Corp Of America from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. BofA Securities upgraded Packaging Corp Of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Packaging Corp Of America in a report on Monday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Packaging Corp Of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $102.00 to $134.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Packaging Corp Of America from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.08.

Shares of NYSE:PKG opened at $117.26 on Tuesday. Packaging Corp Of America has a fifty-two week low of $71.05 and a fifty-two week high of $120.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $109.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 2.67.

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.11. Packaging Corp Of America had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 7.65%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Packaging Corp Of America will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Packaging Corp Of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.31%.

About Packaging Corp Of America

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products primarily in the United States. The company's Packaging segment offers various corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products.

