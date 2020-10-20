Diversified Trust Co Invests $230,000 in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 185 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 497.4% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 21,931 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $14,352,000 after purchasing an additional 18,260 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 296.2% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 626 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 245,919 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $160,929,000 after purchasing an additional 10,194 shares in the last quarter. Marshfield Associates grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Marshfield Associates now owns 139,379 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $91,210,000 after purchasing an additional 39,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $396,000. 91.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CMG. SunTrust Banks reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $1,165.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $1,514.00 price target (up from $1,450.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,250.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,580.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $1,460.00 price target (up from $1,282.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Friday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,210.74.

CMG stock opened at $1,335.59 on Tuesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52 week low of $415.00 and a 52 week high of $1,384.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,281.55 and its 200 day moving average is $1,082.83. The firm has a market cap of $37.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.23, a P/E/G ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.27.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 17.24%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 11.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Read More: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.