Diversified Trust Co Has $228,000 Stock Holdings in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

Diversified Trust Co decreased its position in shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,085 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,225 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Blackbaud were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in Blackbaud by 255.9% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 573 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Blackbaud by 87.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,438 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,529 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Blackbaud in the 2nd quarter valued at $176,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in shares of Blackbaud in the 2nd quarter valued at $189,000. 99.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Blackbaud alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BLKB shares. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Blackbaud in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub downgraded Blackbaud from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 3rd. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on Blackbaud in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Blackbaud presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.67.

BLKB stock opened at $58.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 126.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.22 and a 1 year high of $92.50.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $231.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.74 million. Blackbaud had a return on equity of 16.68% and a net margin of 2.44%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Blackbaud

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, companies, education institutions, healthcare organizations, individual change agents, and other charitable giving entities. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions and services, including Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud Luminate CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, everydayhero, Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising; and marketing and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, Blackbaud NetCommunity, Blackbaud Attentive.ly, and Blackbaud School Website System.

Featured Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Blackbaud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackbaud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.