Diversified Trust Co Makes New $228,000 Investment in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,818 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PKI. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer during the second quarter worth $64,200,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 160,462.5% in the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 642,250 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $62,998,000 after purchasing an additional 641,850 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 38.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,076,099 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $105,554,000 after purchasing an additional 300,873 shares during the last quarter. Tesco Pension Investment Ltd acquired a new position in PerkinElmer in the second quarter valued at $27,053,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in PerkinElmer by 10,826.6% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 117,352 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,511,000 after buying an additional 116,278 shares during the period. 92.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PerkinElmer alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on PKI. Cfra upgraded shares of PerkinElmer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PerkinElmer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 28th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of PerkinElmer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.53.

PerkinElmer stock opened at $122.30 on Tuesday. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.91 and a twelve month high of $134.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $120.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.98. The company has a market capitalization of $13.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.87. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The firm had revenue of $811.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 16th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 15th. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.83%.

In related news, insider Andrew Okun sold 6,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $803,880.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,041,080. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider James M. Mock sold 5,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.41, for a total transaction of $699,557.43. Insiders have sold a total of 35,709 shares of company stock worth $4,259,362 over the last 90 days. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PerkinElmer Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

Featured Article: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for PerkinElmer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PerkinElmer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.