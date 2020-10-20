Diversified Trust Co Takes $233,000 Position in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB)

Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,501 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 416.7% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 930 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in ArcBest during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in ArcBest by 331.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,353 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP acquired a new stake in ArcBest during the second quarter valued at $163,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in ArcBest by 306.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,658 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 8,039 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO James A. Ingram sold 12,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total transaction of $397,298.55. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 52,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,652,145. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael R. Johns sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 46,029 shares in the company, valued at $1,518,957. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ ARCB opened at $32.81 on Tuesday. ArcBest Co. has a twelve month low of $13.54 and a twelve month high of $36.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $834.85 million, a PE ratio of 30.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.89.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter. ArcBest had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 1.01%. The business had revenue of $627.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.73 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ArcBest Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ARCB. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on ArcBest from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on ArcBest from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on ArcBest from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. BidaskClub raised ArcBest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on ArcBest from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. ArcBest has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.10.

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation services and integrated logistics solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

