$29.96 Million in Sales Expected for EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR) to announce $29.96 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for EMCORE’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $29.91 million and the highest is $30.00 million. EMCORE reported sales of $24.30 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, December 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EMCORE will report full year sales of $106.56 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $106.51 million to $106.60 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $122.50 million, with estimates ranging from $121.50 million to $123.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for EMCORE.

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. EMCORE had a negative return on equity of 23.14% and a negative net margin of 22.45%. The business had revenue of $27.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.05 million.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EMKR shares. ValuEngine downgraded EMCORE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EMCORE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th.

In other news, Director Stephen L. Domenik bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.42 per share, with a total value of $34,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 54,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $187,340.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have bought 14,237 shares of company stock valued at $48,897 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Heritage Investors Management Corp acquired a new position in EMCORE in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in EMCORE by 23.4% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 7,583 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in EMCORE by 20.3% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 44,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 7,428 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. raised its stake in EMCORE by 12.9% in the second quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. now owns 130,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 14,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in EMCORE by 37.3% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 160,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 43,500 shares in the last quarter. 55.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EMCORE stock opened at $3.31 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.08. EMCORE has a 1 year low of $1.46 and a 1 year high of $3.97. The company has a market capitalization of $97.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 0.98.

About EMCORE

EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced mixed-signal optics products in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company offers cable television (CATV) products, including forward and return-path analog lasers, receivers, photodetectors, and subassembly components; and analog and digital fiber-optic transmitters, quadrature amplitude modulation transmitters, optical switches, and CATV fiber amplifiers for the CATV, satellite communications, and wireless markets.

