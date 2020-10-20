$190.00 Million in Sales Expected for Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) will report $190.00 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Addus HomeCare’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $186.60 million to $193.49 million. Addus HomeCare posted sales of $169.80 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Addus HomeCare will report full year sales of $762.27 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $756.20 million to $768.37 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $816.04 million, with estimates ranging from $804.03 million to $830.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Addus HomeCare.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $184.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.85 million. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 4.24%.

Several research firms have commented on ADUS. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Addus HomeCare from $103.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Addus HomeCare in a report on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Addus HomeCare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Addus HomeCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, September 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.75.

In other news, CEO R Dirk Allison sold 13,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.54, for a total value of $1,284,798.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,102,701.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark L. First sold 475,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.26, for a total value of $44,773,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,906,125.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 511,590 shares of company stock valued at $48,266,516 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Addus HomeCare by 89.6% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 3,260 shares during the period. 6 Meridian lifted its position in Addus HomeCare by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 3,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Addus HomeCare during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,750,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Addus HomeCare by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Addus HomeCare by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 405,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,556,000 after acquiring an additional 21,101 shares during the period. 96.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADUS opened at $100.52 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.12, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.51. Addus HomeCare has a 52 week low of $43.13 and a 52 week high of $106.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Addus HomeCare Company Profile

Addus HomeCare Corporation provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living.

