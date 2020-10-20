1,810 Shares in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Purchased by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,810 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. One Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gartner during the second quarter worth approximately $211,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Gartner by 1.6% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 432,006 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $52,415,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Gartner by 121.1% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 608 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in shares of Gartner by 1.8% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 16,986 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Gartner by 100.0% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,992 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after buying an additional 4,496 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Gartner alerts:

Shares of IT opened at $124.34 on Tuesday. Gartner, Inc. has a one year low of $76.91 and a one year high of $165.26. The company has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.68.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.39. Gartner had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 41.19%. The business had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $937.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Gartner news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.54, for a total transaction of $115,686.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,167,822.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James C. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.43, for a total transaction of $1,304,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 794,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,627,417.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,130 shares of company stock valued at $4,365,732. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gartner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Gartner from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gartner has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.33.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance; and research and analysis in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

Featured Story: What are Bollinger Bands?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT).

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.