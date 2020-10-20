1,810 Shares in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Purchased by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,810 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. One Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gartner during the second quarter worth approximately $211,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Gartner by 1.6% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 432,006 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $52,415,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Gartner by 121.1% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 608 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in shares of Gartner by 1.8% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 16,986 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Gartner by 100.0% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,992 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after buying an additional 4,496 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.55% of the company’s stock.
Shares of IT opened at $124.34 on Tuesday. Gartner, Inc. has a one year low of $76.91 and a one year high of $165.26. The company has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.68.
In other Gartner news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.54, for a total transaction of $115,686.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,167,822.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James C. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.43, for a total transaction of $1,304,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 794,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,627,417.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,130 shares of company stock valued at $4,365,732. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gartner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Gartner from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gartner has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.33.
About Gartner
Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance; and research and analysis in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.
Featured Story: What are Bollinger Bands?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT).
Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.