Diversified Trust Co Buys Shares of 1,191 Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STZ. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 193.3% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 84.1% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 183.3% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 71.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Constellation Brands stock opened at $180.64 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $186.80 and its 200-day moving average is $175.47. The company has a market cap of $35.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,003.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.28 and a 12 month high of $208.55.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 7th. The company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 0.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.91 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 8.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently 10.20%.

In related news, major shareholder Richard Sands sold 638,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.12, for a total transaction of $114,989,868.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 249,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,987,311.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Robert Sands sold 172,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.40, for a total value of $31,095,367.60. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 616,148 shares in the company, valued at $111,153,099.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Argus raised Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $200.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $196.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. HSBC raised their price target on Constellation Brands from $147.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Constellation Brands from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Constellation Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $198.37.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

