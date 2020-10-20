Diversified Trust Co Invests $224,000 in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW)

Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,497 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in SkyWest by 298.7% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 953 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in SkyWest by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,398 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in SkyWest by 438.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,186 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in SkyWest during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in SkyWest by 962.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,466 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on SKYW. ValuEngine downgraded SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on SkyWest from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. BidaskClub lowered SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on SkyWest from $41.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.50.

NASDAQ:SKYW opened at $30.65 on Tuesday. SkyWest, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.58 and a 12-month high of $66.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.45.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.49). SkyWest had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The company had revenue of $350.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.43 million. Research analysts anticipate that SkyWest, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SkyWest Profile

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

