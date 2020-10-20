Diversified Trust Co Makes New $222,000 Investment in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,164 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,595,808 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,099,001,000 after acquiring an additional 2,394,120 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,595,617 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $891,395,000 after buying an additional 326,652 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,422,919 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $274,725,000 after buying an additional 877,029 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,337,082 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $219,716,000 after buying an additional 112,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 83.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,936,443 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $199,420,000 after buying an additional 1,786,478 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EOG stock opened at $36.19 on Tuesday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.00 and a 1-year high of $89.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $21.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.33, a P/E/G ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 2.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.81.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The energy exploration company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.18). EOG Resources had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 76.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.12%.

Several brokerages recently commented on EOG. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $60.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.92.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

