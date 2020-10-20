Diversified Trust Co Purchases Shares of 4,236 Qiagen NV (NYSE:QGEN)

Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in Qiagen NV (NYSE:QGEN) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Qiagen by 143.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 152,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,554,000 after acquiring an additional 89,847 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Qiagen by 8.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 740,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,822,000 after purchasing an additional 55,987 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Qiagen during the second quarter worth about $299,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Qiagen by 2.3% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 300,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,875,000 after purchasing an additional 6,656 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Qiagen by 31.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the period. 61.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE QGEN opened at $52.29 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Qiagen NV has a 1-year low of $27.76 and a 1-year high of $55.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.21 and a 200-day moving average of $46.20. The company has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,743.00, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.32.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55. Qiagen had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The company had revenue of $443.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Qiagen NV will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on QGEN shares. Commerzbank upgraded Qiagen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Bank of America upgraded Qiagen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Qiagen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, August 14th. Warburg Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Qiagen in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Qiagen from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.72.

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers sample technologies for plasmid deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) purification, ribonucleic acid purification and stabilization, genomic and viral nucleic acid purification, DNA cleanup after polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and sequencing, target enrichment, and library preparation for sequencing applications; and assay technology solutions.

