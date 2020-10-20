Diversified Trust Co Cuts Position in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC)

Diversified Trust Co decreased its holdings in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 950 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Kforce were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KFRC. FMR LLC raised its position in Kforce by 204.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 575,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,822,000 after acquiring an additional 386,409 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Kforce in the third quarter worth $5,984,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Kforce by 649.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 104,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,063,000 after acquiring an additional 90,730 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its position in Kforce by 18.8% in the second quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 568,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,630,000 after acquiring an additional 89,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in Kforce in the second quarter worth $2,100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

KFRC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on Kforce from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. William Blair upgraded Kforce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Kforce from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub upgraded Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.83.

In other Kforce news, Director Ralph Struzziero sold 2,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.26, for a total value of $102,837.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kforce stock opened at $37.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $830.91 million, a PE ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.93. Kforce Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.60 and a 52 week high of $42.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.16. Kforce had a return on equity of 29.96% and a net margin of 3.54%. The firm had revenue of $343.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.79 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Kforce Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 10th. Kforce’s payout ratio is 34.04%.

Kforce Profile

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Technology (Tech), Finance and Accounting (FA), and Government Solutions (GS) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, project management, enterprise data management, business intelligence, artificial intelligence, machine learning, network architecture, and security.

