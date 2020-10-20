Diversified Trust Co Buys Shares of 7,049 NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR)

Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,049 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in NETGEAR by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,240 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in NETGEAR by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,712 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in NETGEAR by 212.0% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 4,814 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,271 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in NETGEAR in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 54.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 5,830 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.89% of the company’s stock.

Get NETGEAR alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NTGR shares. ValuEngine raised NETGEAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. BidaskClub cut NETGEAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. BWS Financial increased their target price on NETGEAR from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on NETGEAR from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on NETGEAR from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NETGEAR has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.33.

NTGR stock opened at $34.10 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.77. NETGEAR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.01 and a fifty-two week high of $34.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.50 and a beta of 1.12.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.32. NETGEAR had a return on equity of 2.29% and a net margin of 1.35%. The firm had revenue of $280.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.56 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NETGEAR, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NETGEAR news, SVP Tamesa Rogers sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.27, for a total value of $93,810.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,456,806.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Michael A. Werdann sold 2,608 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.48, for a total value of $87,315.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 43,211 shares in the company, valued at $1,446,704.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 204,025 shares of company stock valued at $6,632,567 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

About NETGEAR

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

See Also: Street Name

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR).

Receive News & Ratings for NETGEAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NETGEAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.