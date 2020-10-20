Diversified Trust Co Sells 458 Shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Diversified Trust Co trimmed its position in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) by 65.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 458 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in The Boston Beer were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in The Boston Beer in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in The Boston Beer in the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in The Boston Beer in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Boston Beer in the 3rd quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in The Boston Beer by 4,250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. 70.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Boston Beer alerts:

In related news, major shareholder C James Koch sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $879.36, for a total transaction of $8,793,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Samuel A. Calagione III sold 18,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $799.02, for a total transaction of $14,984,821.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,906,781.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,554 shares of company stock worth $66,976,511 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

SAM stock opened at $931.26 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $880.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $661.80. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $290.02 and a 12-month high of $986.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.60 and a beta of 1.00.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $4.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $2.68. The Boston Beer had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The firm had revenue of $452.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.75 million. On average, research analysts expect that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 13.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SAM shares. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of The Boston Beer from $977.00 to $1,142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of The Boston Beer from $505.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of The Boston Beer in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $725.00 price objective on the stock. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of The Boston Beer from $353.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of The Boston Beer from $656.00 to $835.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $720.85.

The Boston Beer Company Profile

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach, Wild Leaf, and Tura brand names.

See Also: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for The Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.