Diversified Trust Co Acquires Shares of 2,287 Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,287 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in shares of Aptiv in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Aptiv by 81.9% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 291 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Aptiv during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Aptiv by 7,142.9% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 507 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Aptiv by 611.4% during the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 939 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP David M. Sherbin sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $990,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 87,920 shares in the company, valued at $7,912,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

APTV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Aptiv from $63.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Aptiv in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of Aptiv in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Aptiv from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Aptiv from $96.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.74.

Shares of NYSE:APTV opened at $99.40 on Tuesday. Aptiv PLC has a 12-month low of $29.22 and a 12-month high of $100.82. The stock has a market cap of $26.84 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13, a P/E/G ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 2.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $90.15 and a 200-day moving average of $78.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The auto parts company reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by $0.33. Aptiv had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 13.63%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

