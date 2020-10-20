Diversified Trust Co Takes $207,000 Position in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX)

Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,965 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Blackstone Group during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Blackstone Group during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Blackstone Group by 152.5% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in Blackstone Group during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. 59.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BX stock opened at $54.91 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $36.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.38 and a beta of 1.27. Blackstone Group LP has a twelve month low of $33.00 and a twelve month high of $64.97.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BX shares. TheStreet raised shares of Blackstone Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Blackstone Group from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Blackstone Group from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Blackstone Group from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Blackstone Group from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.95.

In other Blackstone Group news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 434,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $23,045,195.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,613,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,512,744. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.07, for a total transaction of $2,162,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 211,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,456,351.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

