Diversified Trust Co Has $206,000 Stake in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Diversified Trust Co trimmed its stake in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) by 29.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,274 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NTNX. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Nutanix during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in Nutanix during the third quarter valued at $55,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Nutanix by 751.8% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,143 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,774 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Nutanix by 23.4% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Nutanix by 135.2% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 7,163 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 4,118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NTNX shares. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Nutanix from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nutanix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Nutanix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nutanix presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.88.

In related news, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 2,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.84, for a total value of $49,448.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,906.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO David Sangster sold 14,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.84, for a total transaction of $334,743.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,754,340.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 880,171 shares of company stock valued at $19,537,609. 9.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NTNX stock opened at $24.29 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.64 and a 200-day moving average of $21.87. Nutanix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.31 and a 12-month high of $37.86. The firm has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 2.09.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The technology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.28. Nutanix had a negative net margin of 66.75% and a negative return on equity of 1,175,319.00%. The company had revenue of $327.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.57) EPS. Nutanix’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nutanix, Inc. will post -3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Nutanix

Nutanix, Inc develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis, an enterprise cloud platform that converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking services; Nutanix Prism, a consumer-grade control plane, which provides management and analytics; and Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution.

