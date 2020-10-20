Diversified Trust Co Makes New $205,000 Investment in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)

Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,589 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 847,720 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,713,000 after purchasing an additional 13,758 shares during the period. Jana Partners LLC increased its position in Jack in the Box by 20.0% during the first quarter. Jana Partners LLC now owns 807,213 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,293,000 after buying an additional 134,330 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Jack in the Box by 375.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 701,623 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $51,983,000 after buying an additional 553,959 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Jack in the Box by 44.7% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 648,766 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $48,067,000 after buying an additional 200,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Jack in the Box by 35.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 527,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $39,090,000 after buying an additional 139,314 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on JACK shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Jack in the Box from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Northcoast Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on shares of Jack in the Box in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Jack in the Box in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. BidaskClub cut Jack in the Box from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Jack in the Box from $71.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.50.

In related news, Director David Goebel sold 1,857 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.81, for a total value of $148,207.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,319 shares in the company, valued at $1,621,659.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Lance F. Tucker sold 2,198 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total value of $181,994.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,543,450.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:JACK opened at $85.78 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $83.06 and a 200-day moving average of $71.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 27.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.59. Jack in the Box Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.81 and a 52-week high of $89.59.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $242.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.63 million. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 7.49% and a negative return on equity of 11.62%. Sell-side analysts expect that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of September 29, 2019, it operated and franchised approximately 2,243 Jack in the Box restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is based in San Diego, California.

