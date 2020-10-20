Diversified Trust Co Cuts Position in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Diversified Trust Co trimmed its position in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 24.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,090 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 671 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Qualys were worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Qualys during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qualys during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Qualys during the second quarter worth approximately $108,000. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of Qualys by 253.2% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,063 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the period. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Qualys by 40.6% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Qualys news, VP Bruce K. Posey sold 1,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.39, for a total value of $111,714.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 69,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,912,773.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Bruce K. Posey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.89, for a total value of $98,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 71,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,022,970.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,382 shares of company stock valued at $5,520,908. Corporate insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

QLYS stock opened at $100.37 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.01. Qualys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.37 and a twelve month high of $125.22. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.49 and a beta of 0.83.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The software maker reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.27. Qualys had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 24.78%. The firm had revenue of $88.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.20 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Qualys, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on QLYS. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Qualys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 price target on shares of Qualys in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Qualys from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Qualys in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.62.

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based platform that delivers information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Patch Management, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall, as well as Cloud Inventory, Cloud Security Assessment, and Container Security.

