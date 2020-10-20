Diversified Trust Co Makes New Investment in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in Boyd Gaming during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 3,296.5% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,835 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming during the 2nd quarter worth about $100,000. Institutional investors own 68.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Keith Smith sold 131,265 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total value of $3,376,135.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,325,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,093,300.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP William R. Boyd sold 13,748 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total value of $391,680.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $791,794.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 29.08% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upped their price target on Boyd Gaming from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Barclays upped their price target on Boyd Gaming from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Union Gaming Research upgraded Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Boyd Gaming from $27.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Boyd Gaming from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.07.

Shares of BYD stock opened at $34.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.87. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 12 month low of $6.44 and a 12 month high of $36.22. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.27 and a beta of 2.30.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.45) by $0.47. Boyd Gaming had a negative return on equity of 0.92% and a negative net margin of 2.48%. The business had revenue of $209.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. Boyd Gaming’s quarterly revenue was down 75.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Boyd Gaming Co. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 13, 2019, the company operated 29 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

