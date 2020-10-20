Diversified Trust Co Invests $204,000 in 1-800-Flowers.Com Inc (NASDAQ:FLWS)

Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com Inc (NASDAQ:FLWS) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,172 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in 1-800-Flowers.Com by 316.9% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 525,332 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,517,000 after purchasing an additional 399,319 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in 1-800-Flowers.Com by 100.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 665,430 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,442,000 after purchasing an additional 333,087 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in 1-800-Flowers.Com by 159.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 417,132 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,351,000 after purchasing an additional 256,055 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in 1-800-Flowers.Com in the 2nd quarter worth $4,004,000. Finally, Shannon River Fund Management LLC raised its position in 1-800-Flowers.Com by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Shannon River Fund Management LLC now owns 1,101,743 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $22,057,000 after purchasing an additional 177,183 shares during the period. 42.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get 1-800-Flowers.Com alerts:

In related news, Chairman James F. Mccann sold 694,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total transaction of $19,909,486.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 733,428 shares in the company, valued at $21,012,712.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Larry Zarin sold 18,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total transaction of $573,599.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,185,772.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 872,528 shares of company stock valued at $24,949,518. 62.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FLWS opened at $28.21 on Tuesday. 1-800-Flowers.Com Inc has a 1 year low of $11.15 and a 1 year high of $32.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.02 and its 200 day moving average is $23.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.06 and a beta of 1.60.

1-800-Flowers.Com (NASDAQ:FLWS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $418.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.00 million. 1-800-Flowers.Com had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 17.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that 1-800-Flowers.Com Inc will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

FLWS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson upgraded shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

About 1-800-Flowers.Com

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gourmet food and floral gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet Wire Service. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

See Also: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Receive News & Ratings for 1-800-Flowers.Com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1-800-Flowers.Com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.