Diversified Trust Co Takes $204,000 Position in Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL)

Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Welltower by 16.8% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 478,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,886,000 after buying an additional 68,771 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Welltower by 614.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 19,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 16,898 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in Welltower by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 50,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,630,000 after purchasing an additional 7,298 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in Welltower by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 10,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Welltower in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,766,000. 89.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WELL stock opened at $52.58 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $21.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59, a P/E/G ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.83. Welltower Inc has a 1-year low of $24.27 and a 1-year high of $93.17.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.44). Welltower had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 26.20%. On average, analysts forecast that Welltower Inc will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WELL shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Welltower from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Welltower from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Desjardins started coverage on Welltower in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Welltower from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Welltower in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.20.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

