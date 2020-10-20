Diversified Trust Co Buys New Shares in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC)

Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 4,624 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stewart Information Services in the third quarter valued at about $339,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stewart Information Services in the third quarter valued at about $10,444,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stewart Information Services in the third quarter valued at about $971,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Stewart Information Services by 12.2% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,055 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 2,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Stewart Information Services during the second quarter worth approximately $218,000. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Matthew Morris sold 1,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.02, for a total transaction of $52,693.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 137,380 shares in the company, valued at $5,772,707.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,669 shares of company stock valued at $1,041,296. Corporate insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stewart Information Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Stewart Information Services from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th.

Shares of NYSE STC opened at $46.16 on Tuesday. Stewart Information Services Co. has a twelve month low of $20.26 and a twelve month high of $49.48. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $1.08. Stewart Information Services had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 5.20%. The company had revenue of $516.11 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.64%.

Stewart Information Services

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction services. The company operates in two segments, Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

