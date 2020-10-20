Africa Oil (OTCMKTS:AOIFF) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.78

Africa Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:AOIFF) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.78 and traded as low as $0.73. Africa Oil shares last traded at $0.74, with a volume of 1,425 shares.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Africa Oil in a research note on Monday, August 17th. ValuEngine cut Africa Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.78. The firm has a market cap of $349.24 million, a P/E ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

Africa Oil (OTCMKTS:AOIFF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The energy company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Africa Oil Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AOIFF)

Africa Oil Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and development company in Kenya and Ethiopia. The company holds interests in producing and development assets in deep-water Nigeria and development assets in Kenya. It also has a portfolio of exploration assets in Guyana, Kenya, Namibia, Nigeria, South Africa, and in the Senegal Guinea Bissau Joint Development Zone.

