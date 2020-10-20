Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) Shares Sold by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co reduced its position in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,292 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 7,723 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 355,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after purchasing an additional 26,999 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 219,092 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,936,000 after acquiring an additional 68,944 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,295,175 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $22,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377,086 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 572,195 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,058,000 after acquiring an additional 143,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 80.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,956,977 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $78,973,000 after acquiring an additional 6,666,173 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAA opened at $6.53 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 12-month low of $3.00 and a 12-month high of $19.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 2.19.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). Plains All American Pipeline had a negative net margin of 7.01% and a positive return on equity of 17.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 60.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.03%. Plains All American Pipeline’s payout ratio is currently 28.69%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Plains All American Pipeline from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, September 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities started coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. BofA Securities raised shares of Plains All American Pipeline from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Plains All American Pipeline from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Plains All American Pipeline presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.93.

Plains All American Pipeline Profile

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

