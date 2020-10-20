2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $36.23

2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.23 and traded as high as $36.34. 2U shares last traded at $35.28, with a volume of 633,090 shares.

TWOU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 2U from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of 2U from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of 2U from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of 2U from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of 2U in a research note on Monday, June 29th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. 2U has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.09.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.82. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.20 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The software maker reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.41. 2U had a negative net margin of 46.21% and a negative return on equity of 22.22%. The business had revenue of $182.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.12 million. Research analysts expect that 2U, Inc. will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO James Kenigsberg sold 33,900 shares of 2U stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $1,593,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 120,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,683,287. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in 2U by 0.7% in the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 5,801,009 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $220,206,000 after buying an additional 41,224 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in 2U by 8.1% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,410,777 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $205,393,000 after purchasing an additional 404,989 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its holdings in 2U by 6.2% during the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,768,507 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,882,000 after purchasing an additional 103,480 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of 2U by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,266,985 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,095,000 after buying an additional 144,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of 2U by 99.0% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 997,252 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,856,000 after buying an additional 496,125 shares during the last quarter.

About 2U (NASDAQ:TWOU)

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Graduate Program Segment and Short Course Segment. It offers front-end technology and services, including online learning platform, student and faculty and immersion support, accessibility, admissions application advising, in-program student field placements, and faculty recruiting.

