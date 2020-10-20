Liquefied Natural Gas (OTCMKTS:LNGLY) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.05

Posted by on Oct 20th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Shares of Liquefied Natural Gas Limited (OTCMKTS:LNGLY) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.05 and traded as high as $0.05. Liquefied Natural Gas shares last traded at $0.05, with a volume of 2,000 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.05 and a 200-day moving average of $0.07.

Liquefied Natural Gas Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LNGLY)

Liquefied Natural Gas Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the identification and progression of liquefied natural gas (LNG) development projects to facilitate the production and sale of LNG. It operates through LNG Infrastructure, and Technology and Licensing segments. The company's projects include the Magnolia LNG project located in Lake Charles, Louisiana, the United States; and the Bear Head LNG project situated in Point Tupper, Richmond County, Nova Scotia, Canada.

Read More: Backdoor Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Liquefied Natural Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquefied Natural Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

1,810 Shares in Gartner, Inc. Purchased by Diversified Trust Co
1,810 Shares in Gartner, Inc. Purchased by Diversified Trust Co
Diversified Trust Co Buys Shares of 1,191 Constellation Brands, Inc.
Diversified Trust Co Buys Shares of 1,191 Constellation Brands, Inc.
Diversified Trust Co Invests $224,000 in SkyWest, Inc.
Diversified Trust Co Invests $224,000 in SkyWest, Inc.
Diversified Trust Co Makes New $222,000 Investment in EOG Resources, Inc.
Diversified Trust Co Makes New $222,000 Investment in EOG Resources, Inc.
Diversified Trust Co Purchases Shares of 4,236 Qiagen NV
Diversified Trust Co Purchases Shares of 4,236 Qiagen NV
Diversified Trust Co Cuts Position in Kforce Inc.
Diversified Trust Co Cuts Position in Kforce Inc.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report