Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Upgraded to Buy by Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $40.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on CTVA. BofA Securities downgraded Corteva from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 10th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Corteva from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Cleveland Research started coverage on Corteva in a research note on Friday, June 26th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Corteva from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Corteva from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.28.

CTVA stock opened at $33.52 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $25.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.29, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.56. Corteva has a 52 week low of $20.38 and a 52 week high of $34.54.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.06. Corteva had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 3.68%. The business had revenue of $5.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.36 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Corteva will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Corteva news, EVP Rajan Gajaria purchased 2,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.20 per share, with a total value of $50,652.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Cornel B. Fuerer purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.01 per share, for a total transaction of $50,020.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 9,010 shares of company stock worth $227,172 in the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 4.2% during the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 9,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 5.8% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 7,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 1.3% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 32,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 0.7% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 60,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Finally, Hyman Charles D increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 3.7% during the second quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 12,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. 78.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

