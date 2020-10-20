Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Seaport Global Securities

Posted by on Oct 20th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) in a research note released on Monday morning, AR Network reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on PAG. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Northcoast Research cut shares of Penske Automotive Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Penske Automotive Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $49.60.

Penske Automotive Group stock opened at $55.99 on Monday. Penske Automotive Group has a twelve month low of $19.99 and a twelve month high of $56.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.69. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Penske Automotive Group will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%.

In other Penske Automotive Group news, Director John Barr sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.99, for a total value of $489,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,206 shares in the company, valued at $1,087,871.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 44.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PAG. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 8.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 81,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,628,000 after purchasing an additional 6,436 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 14.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 41.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 377,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,577,000 after purchasing an additional 6,363 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 41.8% during the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 45,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 13,321 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.13% of the company’s stock.

Penske Automotive Group Company Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as a transportation services company. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships principally in the United States, Canada, and Western Europe; and distributes commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems, and related parts and services primarily in Australia and New Zealand.

Featured Article: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading

Analyst Recommendations for Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG)

Receive News & Ratings for Penske Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penske Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

1,810 Shares in Gartner, Inc. Purchased by Diversified Trust Co
1,810 Shares in Gartner, Inc. Purchased by Diversified Trust Co
Diversified Trust Co Buys Shares of 1,191 Constellation Brands, Inc.
Diversified Trust Co Buys Shares of 1,191 Constellation Brands, Inc.
Diversified Trust Co Invests $224,000 in SkyWest, Inc.
Diversified Trust Co Invests $224,000 in SkyWest, Inc.
Diversified Trust Co Makes New $222,000 Investment in EOG Resources, Inc.
Diversified Trust Co Makes New $222,000 Investment in EOG Resources, Inc.
Diversified Trust Co Purchases Shares of 4,236 Qiagen NV
Diversified Trust Co Purchases Shares of 4,236 Qiagen NV
Diversified Trust Co Cuts Position in Kforce Inc.
Diversified Trust Co Cuts Position in Kforce Inc.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report