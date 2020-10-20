Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Seaport Global Securities

Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) in a research note released on Monday morning, AR Network reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on PAG. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Northcoast Research cut shares of Penske Automotive Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Penske Automotive Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $49.60.

Penske Automotive Group stock opened at $55.99 on Monday. Penske Automotive Group has a twelve month low of $19.99 and a twelve month high of $56.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.69. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Penske Automotive Group will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%.

In other Penske Automotive Group news, Director John Barr sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.99, for a total value of $489,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,206 shares in the company, valued at $1,087,871.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 44.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PAG. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 8.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 81,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,628,000 after purchasing an additional 6,436 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 14.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 41.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 377,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,577,000 after purchasing an additional 6,363 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 41.8% during the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 45,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 13,321 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.13% of the company’s stock.

Penske Automotive Group Company Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as a transportation services company. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships principally in the United States, Canada, and Western Europe; and distributes commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems, and related parts and services primarily in Australia and New Zealand.

