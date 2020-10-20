Diversified Trust Co Has $157,000 Position in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY)

Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) by 90.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,447 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH were worth $157,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH during the 1st quarter worth $7,940,000. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 187.4% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 6,288,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,883,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100,907 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new position in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH during the 2nd quarter worth $20,222,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 111.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,577,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888,842 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 1,518.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,498,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405,664 shares during the last quarter. 47.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH alerts:

NLY stock opened at $7.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.75. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH has a 1-year low of $3.51 and a 1-year high of $10.50. The firm has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a PE ratio of -4.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.09.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH had a positive return on equity of 12.15% and a negative net margin of 74.09%. The firm had revenue of $398.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.00 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH’s payout ratio is 120.00%.

NLY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $7.75 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.25 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.53.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

See Also: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY).

Receive News & Ratings for ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.