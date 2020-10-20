VF (NYSE:VFC) Downgraded by Bank of America to Underperform

Bank of America lowered shares of VF (NYSE:VFC) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. Bank of America currently has $65.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on VFC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on VF from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. BTIG Research upgraded VF from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on VF from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. ValuEngine raised VF from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut VF from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $74.80.

Shares of VFC stock opened at $72.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 3.65. The stock has a market cap of $28.27 billion, a PE ratio of 88.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.04 and its 200-day moving average is $62.59. VF has a 1 year low of $45.07 and a 1 year high of $100.25.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The textile maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. VF had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 3.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that VF will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. This is a boost from VF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. VF’s payout ratio is currently 71.64%.

In other VF news, Director W Alan Mccollough sold 9,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total value of $637,327.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,829,405.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VFC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of VF by 42.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,645,008 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $526,828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575,045 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of VF by 157.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,942,075 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $179,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797,118 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of VF in the second quarter worth about $26,794,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of VF by 132.3% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 562,579 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,686,000 after purchasing an additional 320,380 shares during the period. Finally, Sabal Trust CO increased its stake in shares of VF by 3,932.2% in the second quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 258,063 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $15,727,000 after purchasing an additional 251,663 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

VF Company Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

