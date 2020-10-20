Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) Upgraded to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on LECO. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $94.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Barclays upgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Longbow Research upgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lincoln Electric has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $101.80.

NASDAQ:LECO opened at $100.78 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $93.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.59. Lincoln Electric has a 12 month low of $59.29 and a 12 month high of $102.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.23.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.45. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 33.45%. The firm had revenue of $590.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.14 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Lincoln Electric will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.70%.

In other news, SVP Michael J. Whitehead sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total value of $90,080.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,993.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michele R. Kuhrt sold 2,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.71, for a total transaction of $278,473.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,924,203.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,845 shares of company stock worth $1,625,413 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LECO. Cutler Group LP lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 400.0% in the second quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 33.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric in the second quarter worth $200,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Lincoln Electric in the first quarter worth $224,000. Finally, TL Private Wealth bought a new stake in Lincoln Electric in the second quarter worth $225,000. 74.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. The company offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

